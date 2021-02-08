Broward County

Pompano Beach Restaurant Owner Busted for Drug Trafficking: BSO

Louis Younglove Sr., 57, was arrested Thursday on multiple drug trafficking charges, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

By Willard Shepard and Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Pompano Beach restaurant owner is facing charges after authorities say he ran a major drug dealing operation.

Louis Younglove Sr., 57, was arrested Thursday on multiple drug trafficking charges, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Younglove, the owner of Chi-Town Chicago Italian Beef & Hot Dogs on Southeast 15th Street in Pompano Beach, had been under investigation for months, officials said.

The monthslong investigation culminated Thursday when detectives conducted a traffic stop on Younglove in the parking lot of the eatery and found a dufflebag containing a smorgasbord of illegal drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, marijuana and various prescription drugs, officials said. Detectives also found more than $18,000 in cash.

The restauranteur's 24-year-old son, Adam Younglove, a passenger in the car, was also found in possession of fentanyl and marijuana and was arrested, officials said.

When detectives served a search warrant at Younglove’s Oakland Park home they discovered even more illegal narcotics inside, as well as nearly $500,000 in cash, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Some of the items found by BSO investigators during the case involving Louis Younglove.

"This was not like your average street supplier who maybe sold a couple of bags of cocaine on the side. This was a systematic operation to distribute a lot of narcotics. He had a lot of cash," said BSO Lt. Andrea Tianga. "This was not normal for your average street sale. This was a huge operation."

Louis Younglove was booked into jail where he remained Monday evening. Attorney information wasn't available.

"This was a great person to get off the street. The community was completely fed up which is how we became involved," Tianga said. "This was a significant amount of narcotics, prepackaged for selling, and it was a significant amount of money that didn’t seem to us to be like through hot dog sales." 

