Pompano Beach shooting leaves man dead, another injured: BSO

A shooting in Pompano Beach left one man dead and another injured on Christmas Day, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at around 7:21 p.m. at the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, according to BSO.

What led up to the shooting was under investigation.

Further information was not available.

