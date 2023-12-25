Pompano Beach shooting leaves two men dead on Christmas night: BSO

An altercation and a shooting inside a Pompano Beach convenience store left two men dead on Christmas Day, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded at around 7:21 p.m. at the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a large crowd of people and cars blocking roadways.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a convenience store over an hour later and found two men, later identified as Quaavon Ellis and Brandon McNair, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to a nearby hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, according to BSO.

Deputies detained the shooter at the scene. The two victims got into an altercation with the shooter, who fired gunshots inside the store, according to BSO.

Further information was not available.