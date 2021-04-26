Pompano Beach Unveils Free Shuttle Taking Riders Across City

Getting around Pompano Beach just got easier: you can now catch a free on-demand ride share shuttle service.

“You don’t have to drive anywhere, you don’t have to look for a place to park, you just jump on the circuit vehicle and go where you want to go,” says city spokesperson Sandra King.

Four electric vehicles will take to the streets as neighbors and visitors alike will be shuttled at no cost to nearby shops, restaurants, and other destinations.

“Everybody wins in this especially the residents that just get to jump on board because it’s hot outside!,” says King.

Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can catch a ride within a designated coverage area. On the weekends, the shuttle will be available until 11pm. Every twenty minutes, you’ll see the shuttle riding around town.

Plus, you can request and track shuttles by downloading ‘the ride circuit app.’

“You download the circuit app and you can automatically on demand ask for the shuttle to come take you around various parts of Pompano Beach and a little bit further west on Atlantic Blvd. and 14th Street causeway,” says King.

There are three ways you can hop on the shuttle:

The ‘Ride Circuit’ app.

Wave down the nearest shuttle driver.

Catch a ride at frequent designated shuttle stops.

The goal of the new service is to help reduce traffic, emissions and boost the economy for the city. Last year, the city received just more than $800,000 from the Florida Department of Transportation for the initiative.