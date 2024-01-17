Pompano Beach Wendy's employee arrested, accused of sexually battering co-worker

An employee of a Pompano Beach Wendy's was arrested after he alleged sexually battered a co-worker, authorities said.

Tresel Huffman, 25, was arrested on charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery by strangulation, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

The alleged incident happened Sunday morning at the fast food eatery in the 1800 block of East Atlantic Boulevard.

Deputies responded after receiving a call of a sexual battery and after taking a detailed statement from the alleged victim and an investigation, determined there was probable cause, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Broward Sheriff's Office Tresel Huffman

Huffman was later taken into custody and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

NBC6 reached out to Wendy's for a statement and were awaiting a response.