Pompano Beach Woman Charged with Child Abuse for Allegedly Burning, Tying Intellectually-Disabled Teen

A South Florida woman is facing charges of aggravated child abuse for a series of gruesome attacks against an intellectually-disabled teenager, according to an arrest report.

Jennifer Elaine Foran, 39, allegedly tied the teenager to various appliances around the Pompano Beach home using a metal cable lock, the report stated. She also allegedly used an eyebrow razor to cut the 13-year-old child, causing lacerations across his whole body.

According to the arrest report, the boy’s father said he came home from work at 9:30 p.m. Monday because Foran told him there had been an emergency. The father arrived home to find the teenage boy in the laundry room, tethered to a step stool with a metal cable lock.

The father said the boy’s clothes were drenched in urine and a blanket was draped over his head. He noticed a burn mark under the boy's right eye and applied burn cream, but the injury continued to swell.

When the boy’s father confronted Foran about the incident, she said the boy had urinated in a foot bath and she threw it at him. She did not explain how the boy acquired the burn.

Investigators came to the home at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday to asses the allegations. Officials determined that the abusive behavior appeared to be ongoing, with the boy being subjected to long-term physical abuse.

It also appeared that Foran had often used the metal cable lock and a pair of handcuffs to restrain the teenager almost every weekend.

Upon searching the home, investigators found the metal cable lock, a pair of handcuffs, a rubber foot bath, and urine-soaked clothes.

Foran was arrested on one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of abuse of a child without great bodily harm.