Pompano Beach Woman Dies Days After New Year’s Eve Hit-and-Run, Driver Sought

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 73-year-old woman on New Year's Eve in Pompano Beach.

The victim, Gracieuse Gallumette, was struck in the southbound lanes in the 1200 block of North Dixie Highway just after 10 p.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Witnesses said Gallumette was in the roadway when she was struck by a white or tan, newer model Toyota or Nissan four-door sedan that fled the scene.

Gallumette was taken to Broward Health North in critical condition, and pronounced dead on Jan. 3.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information on the case that leads to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.