Pompano Beach woman facing murder charge after fatally shooting neighbor: BSO

A Pompano Beach woman has been arrested on a murder charge after she fatally shot her neighbor, authorities said.

Patrice George, 39, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Tuesday afternoon shooting of 42-year-old Derrick Givings, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Patrice George

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Northwest 7th Street. Deputies responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert found Givings in front of a home with gunshot wounds.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large law enforcement presence in the neighborhood as deputies surrounded a home with guns drawn before making their way inside.

George was found at the scene and detained. After she was questioned, she was arrested and booked into jail, where she was being held without bond Wednesday.

Officials haven't given a motive or said what may have led to the shooting.