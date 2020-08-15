Pompano Beach

Pompano Woman Dies Following Car Crash, Discovered to Have Gunshot Wounds

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A woman who was rescued from a traffic crash in Pompano Beach was discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival at the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, Broward officers said Saturday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim suffering what appeared to be injuries from the car accident. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported her to North Broward Health, where it was discovered that she suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Detectives on scene concluded that the woman had become involved in the car crash, and then was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating this as a homicide. The victim's identity has not been released.

