Pope Leo XIV's brother, who lives in Florida, reacts: ‘We knew he was special'

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV is not only American-born, but he also has ties to Florida.

The pope's brother, Louis Prevost, lives in Port Charlotte in southwest Florida. He spoke to WBBH on Thursday after the historic election.

"Shocking, surprising, I'm almost speechless," Prevost said. "It's just mind-blowing that my brother was elected pope today."

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American missionary from Chicago who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

"And when the cardinal came out and started to read his name, as soon as he went, 'Rob–,' I knew he was gonna say, 'Roberto,'" Louis Prevost said. "And he did! And I just freaked out. It's Rob, oh my God!"

Pope Leo XIV is the youngest of three brothers. Louis is the oldest, and the middle brother, John Prevost, still lives in Chicago.

"We kind of knew he was special. We used to tease him about being pope when he was 6 years old," Louis Prevost said. "Then when he became cardinal, the rumors floating around one in Rome at the time, he's got a one in three chance at becoming pope."

John Prevost told NBC Chicago that his brother – who he calls "Rob" – felt the calling to become a priest when he was in the first grade. He joined the seminary when he was in eighth grade.

Back in Florida, Louis Prevost shared his hopes for his brother's leadership.

"It's incredible. It's awesome. I just hope others here and overseas don't turn political," he said. "'Oh, he's American, he's gonna screw the church up' – hopefully that doesn't happen and keep the nationalism out of it and let's just be the Catholic Church."