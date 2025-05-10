Pope Leo XIV's Creole roots reveal ancestry in New Orleans

The new pontiff’s election is breaking ground in many different aspects as he's not only the first U.S.-born and Peruvian national to become the pope but new details about his ancestral roots go back to the Creole people of color from Louisiana.

Pope Leo XIV's papacy has been met with joy, excitement and a renewed sense of hope for the future of the Catholic church.

As the pope takes the helm of the Roman Catholic church, there’s a sense of optimism among the faithful.

In his first homily as the new supreme pontiff, he vowed to lift ordinary people and also called on the Catholic church to counter a lack of faith, warning that where faith is lacking, life loses meaning.

"I think that he’s very humble, he’s very spiritual and he’s very open," said a woman.

The holy father is making history in more ways than one.

A New Orleans genealogist found that the pope’s mother, Mildred Martinez, was born in Chicago in 1912 but her older sisters were born in New Orleans, where the family lived before leaving for Chicago.

Historical records describe the pope’s grandparents as Black or mulatto, and the 1900 census shows his grandfather’s birthplace as Haiti.

"It makes him a universal person," said a genealogist. "Here's an American whose ministry was in Peru, who has roots in the American South and also ancestry in the American Black community."

The Cuban diaspora is also hoping the pope will help with the historical challenges facing the Catholic church on the communist island, an island Pope Leo XIV is familiar with.

He was there back in 2008.

Photos showed him visiting members of the Catholic clergy in Havana and in Ciego de Avila, where he shared a meal with parishioners.

The pope will have a busy schedule for the next few days starting with a meeting with cardinals on Saturday and then meeting with the international press on Monday before his inaugural mass next Sunday.