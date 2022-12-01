Barry University

Popping Balloons Lead to False Alerts of Active Shooter at Barry University: Officials

"RUN, HIDE, FIGHT," a now-deleted message from the university said

Popping balloons at an event at Barry University led to a false alarm of a shooter or an active assailant on campus Thursday evening, university officials said.

Users on Twitter reported receiving emails, texts and automated calls from Barry University, stating, "AN ARMED ASSAILANT IS ON CAMPUS. TAKE NECESSARY AND APPROPRIATE ACTION. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. FURTHER INFORMATION TO FOLLOW."

The message was also posted on the university's official Twitter and Facebook pages. The posts were later deleted.

Barry University later tweeted that the reports of a shooter were false and popping balloons from an event on campus led to the false alarm.

Miami Shores Police responded to the campus and confirmed the reports were unfounded after officers conducted two searches.

Cell phone footage showed officers with guns drawn searching a library on campus.

Users on Twitter reported people on campus locked down in place after receiving the initial alert from the university.

“Just want to share that Barry’s mass message was this - and then nothing else. Run hide and fight. Run where?" said one student, Jessica Cala. "We were all crouching literally fearing for our lives while cops went 'door to door' yet no cop was seen. We go outside and they’re all lined up? Doing what exactly? Between the lack of communication and lack of action, I really don’t know how else I’m supposed to feel other than unsupported and unsafe."

