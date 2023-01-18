Popular Fort Lauderdale Food Boat Reopening After ‘Demoralizing' 2022 Sinking

A popular food boat that sank in the waters off Fort Lauderdale last year is set to reopen.

Jay's Sandbar Food Boat has been out of commission since it sank in the Intercoastal on Mother's Day in 2022

A hostess who was on board had to jump out and the chef was able to escape out of the top, and thankfully there were no injuries.

Now, after months of work, owner Jay Lycke said he's preparing to get back on the water this weekend.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I was demoralized when this happened. I went into a dark place because I saw this all culminate within 60 seconds and just crash into the ocean and if it wasn’t for the community and the people of Fort Lauderdale and the Sand Bar Club and the people at the sand bar, I would have never reopened again," Lycke said.

Local restaurants and fans have donated equipment and money to get the floating restaurant back open.

Lycke said he's received so much support, he plans to open a brick and mortar location in the next few months.

"I learned that if you do the right thing, if you take care of people and you are into it for the experience you will persevere at the end of the day," he said.