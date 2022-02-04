Popular South Florida YouTuber Arrested in Prank 911 Call Stunt

A South Florida YouTuber with more than 2 million followers was arrested after police in Coral Springs said a video prank went over the line.

Jason Cid, 21, whose "King Cid" YouTube page racks up millions of monthly views, was arrested Thursday on a charge of misuse of 911, Coral Springs Police officials said.

According to police, Cid had arranged a 911 call that made a ficticious complaint about a suspicious person at a gas station on N. University Drive on Jan. 27.

The call was really for a prank video posted on Cid's YouTube page the next day titled "Coke Prank On Aggressive Cops!"

The video showed officers responding to the scene and one of the people with Cid telling him "We got stuff in the trunk."

According to an arrest report, the person said there was "coke" in the car and when an officer pulled up a towel, there were cans of Coca-Cola soda.

Officials said the fake call resulted in four officers responding, delaying response to seven true emergency calls during the 45-minute investigation.

In a video statement Friday, Coral Springs Police Chief Clyde Parry said he was "personally offended by the waste of resources" and said it was a dangerous prank that could have turned out worse.

#BreakingNews Viral video prankster arrested. Chief Parry breaks down the incident & subsequent arrest. Show your support for accountability with #NotInCS pic.twitter.com/cRKse4RvcB — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 4, 2022

"Jason Cid did this in the hopes of showing how overly aggressive police officers are when they respond to these calls," Parry said. "As you can see from the video, my officers responded and were polite and professional."

Parry said the incident remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.