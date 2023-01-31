PORKY PEST: Stray Hog Wreaking Havoc on SW Florida Neighborhood Since Ian

Residents in one southwest Florida neighborhood are at odds over one animal that showed up not long after Hurricane Ian made landfall - a stray hog seen roaming the area.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV said the animal showed up in the Suncoast Estates community in North Fort Myers after the Category 4 storm impacted the area in late September.

The hog has been seen getting into trash cans and even water pipes belonging to some families. Some families even mentioned the idea of killing the pig for dinner.

“Nobody’s starving that much to, you know, kill the pig, just shoot the pig,” said resident Mary Goodwin.

Goodwin has taken in the animal and said she will take care of it until someone claims the porky pest.