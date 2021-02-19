North Miami Beach

Gas Leak Shuts Down Section of Biscayne Boulevard for ‘Several Hours'

Police are investigating a possible gas leak that shut down traffic on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Crews were on the scene at NE 143rd Street after the road was shut down due to a "hazard alert," officers said.

Kristin Sanchez reports on a hit-and-run crash that has shut down a large portion of Biscayne Boulevard.

Biscayne Boulevard will be closed from 135th Street to 146th Street for "several hours," police said. Commuters can use Dixie Highway as an alternate route, or NE 16th Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

North Miami Beach
