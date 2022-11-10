Portion of Fishing Pier Collapses in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea From Nicole's Impacts

A portion of a pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea collapsed Thursday morning due to the impacts from Hurricane Nicole.

The portion of Anglin's Fishing Pier, located off Commercial Boulevard, collapsed as the storm made landfall just over 90 miles north in Hutchinson Island.

No injuries were reported.

The pier Is the longest in South Florida and opened in November 1963. It has suffered damage before from various storms, including substantial damage from Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Nicole — which made landfall on North Hutchinson Island south of Vero Beach — had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph before being downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph.

After landfall, Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia and into the Carolinas. It's expected to weaken as it moves across Florida and is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.