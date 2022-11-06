Portion of Florida Turnpike Shut Down Due to Ammonia Leak at Factory in Davie

A hazmat situation at a factory in Davie prompted the closure of a portion of both the north and southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike Sunday.

Davie Police said an ammonia leak from Reddy Ice, located at 5050 SW 51st Street, prompted officials to declare the hazmat call shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police ordered the evacuation of all structures in the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the Florida Turnpike between Hollywood and Griffin as a precaution.

Two lanes in the the 5100 block of southbound State Road 7 were also shut down, Davie Police said.

5100 block SB SR7 2 lane shutdown due to fire rescue hazmat call of the smell of ammonia in the area. pic.twitter.com/9AiexMTFz3 — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) November 6, 2022

