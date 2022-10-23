Motorcyclist Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times on I-95: Police

A motorcyclist has died following a shooting on I-95 Sunday, Miami Police said.

Officers responded to the shooting on 1-95 Southbound near 69th Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found the motorcyclist with several gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Traffic on I-95 Southbound has been shut down at 79th Street, police said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and look for alternative routes until further notice.

The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.