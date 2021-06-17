Portion of Miami Roadway Renamed to Honor Heat Legend Dwyane Wade

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade can add another honor to his resume: having a street named after him in downtown Miami.

The Miami-Dade County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to designate a portion of Northeast 7th Street from Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast 2nd Avenue after the three-time NBA champion.

Wade’s name will be on the roadway near the newly renamed FTX Arena, the home of the Heat.

City commissioners in Miami approved the honor in February, but county commissioners also had to approve the renaming.

Wade spent his first 13 seasons with the Heat and was a 12-time NBA All-Star and eight-time All-NBA honoree during that stint.

He returned to Miami in February 2018 and retired after the following season, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to have his number retired during a ceremony in February 2020.