 Portion of NW 27th Avenue, on and off ramps closed due to hit-and-run investigation: Police

The Miami Police Department has closed off a portion of NW 27th Avenue due to a search for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident with serious injuries, officials said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NW 27 Avenue remains closed between NW 11 and 14 Street. The closure includes on and off ramps on 27 Avenue. MV pic.twitter.com/aT0cAibE8W — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 1, 2023

According to Miami Police, at this time NW 27 Avenue remains closed between NW 1th Street and 14th Street. The closure includes on and off ramps on 27th Avenue.

Miami Police Spokesperson Mike Vega told NBC6 the driver of a black Chevrolet SUV ran on foot and police are still looking for them.

Vega added that they already have the information on that vehicle and the owner.

The driver of the other car, a red Toyota, suffered from severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

UPDATE: 836 East and West is reopened but the Off Ramps at 27 Avenue will remain closed. MV https://t.co/iHUnSuW47G — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 1, 2023

Earlier Friday, police temporarily closed 836 Expressway in both directions at 27 Avenue, but that area has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.