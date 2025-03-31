Portion of patio ceiling collapses at UM dorm following rainy Sunday

A soggy Sunday across South Florida led to several weather warnings and advisories as some areas saw up to 8 inches of rain.

At the University of Miami Mahoney Pearson dorms, a portion of a patio ceiling collapsed.

The area was blocked off but it was Monday as usual for students on campus

Miami Beach saw more than 6 inches of rain that brought major flooding to sidewalks and roadways.

The City said its 48 permanent pump stations were fully operational and Beach Towing and Tremont Towing offered a $50 towing service for Miami Beach residents to any location within city limits.

Due to the weather, the Ultra Music Festival was also put on a brief pause on Sunday but the party eventually went on.

According to NBC6's weather team, there is a 1-3-inch rainfall deficit, but this will be very helpful for the 344 Wildfire.