Miami-Dade

Portions of Roadways Renamed to Honor Fallen FHP Troopers

Portions of the Dolphin Expressway, Interstate 195 and Florida’s Turnpike were renamed to honor troopers Owen Bender, Bradley, Glascock, Elmer Barnett and Alvin Kohler

NBC Universal, Inc.

Portions of three major roadways in Miami-Dade County were renamed Monday to honor fallen Florida Highway Patrol troopers who died in the line of duty.

Troopers gathered at the Troop E headquarters in Northwest Miami-Dade, where portions of the Dolphin Expressway, Interstate 195 and Florida’s Turnpike were renamed to honor troopers Owen Bender, Bradley, Glascock, Elmer Barnett and Alvin Kohler.

Bender, an Auxiliary Captain with the agency, was struck by a vehicle and killed while manning a roadblock along the Julia Tuttle Causeway on September 8th, 1965.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Miami Beach 32 mins ago

Miami Beach Providing Film and Print COVID-19 Relief Grants

Nearly 12 years later, Trooper Glascock was shot and killed during a traffic stop along a toll booth on the Dolphin Expressway on October 4th, 1977.

The suspect in that case later turned himself in and the incident inspired Florida’s cabinet to buy bullet proof vests for troopers.

Both Barnett and Kohler died the following year when Barnett was struck during a traffic stop by another vehicle on February 14th while Kohler was shot by a teenager while assisting a disabled motorist on September 19th. A tow truck driver at the scene was also shot and killed.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeFlorida's TurnpikeFlorida Highway PatrolDolphin Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us