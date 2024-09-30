PortMiami prepares for potential workers strike that could cost industry billions

PortMiami is “readying” its seaport for a potential union strike on Tuesday after negotiations on a new six-year contract stalled.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a memo to commissioners on Monday outlining the preparations being made as workers hit the picket lines. In part, the memo reads: “The County supports the rights of our workers to engage in collective bargaining, and the Port is working with its industry partners, including law enforcement, to ensure safety and security of all port users and operations.”

The work stoppage threatens to shut down at least 14 ports from Maine to Texas, including South Florida’s Port Everglades and PortMiami.

The International Longshoremen’s Association says negotiations have stalled because the United States Maritime Alliance refuses to raise wages and protect union workers from automation taking their jobs.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

But earlier this month, the Alliance filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the union of refusing to bargain. If both parties don’t reach an agreement by Monday night, the strike will begin on Tuesday.

The economic ripple effects could be severe. All containers carrying food, electronics, building materials and more will stall at ports until the strike is over.

“Let’s get a contract and let’s move on with this world because in today’s world, I’ll cripple you,” said ILA National President Harold Daggett. “These companies are making billions of dollars; they should take us along. We brought them to where they are. Now they want to get rid of us. That’s not fair.”

Craig Austin, an Associate Professor of Logistics and Supply Management at FIU says it could cost the industry more than $4 billion per day.

“That’s a lot of money… regardless of what you’re going to pay these workers. So, the question becomes when do you settle?” Austin said.

Price hikes and shortages are possible within weeks if the strike continues. Austin says retailers tried to get ahead of the strike by ordering more supplies early. But with 60% – 80% of all consumer goods arriving in the U.S. by ship, the impact of a work stoppage of this magnitude is bound to happen.

The last time ILA had a coastwide strike was in 1977. The union says it lasted for three months.

“For a working family, they’re not going to be able to find some things and they’re going to pay more for the things they’re getting,” Austin said. “What are the alternatives? There aren’t any.”

Workers are expected to start picketing Tuesday morning.