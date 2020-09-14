Possible Civil War-Era Military Device Found in Yard of Miami Shores Home

A bomb squad responded to a Miami Shores home Monday after a possible military explosive that may be from the Civil War was found in a yard.

The discovery was made by a resident at a home in the 300 block of Northeast 97th Street, Miami Shores Police officials said.

Officials said the area was evacuated as a precaution and the Miami-Dade Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

The bomb squad then contacted the military, who responded and removed the device, officials said.

Officials said the device was very old and could be Civil War-era, but it was unknown if it would still be active.