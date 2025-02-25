Possible fugitive from New York barricades himself in Hollywood backyard

U.S. Marshals took a possible fugitive from New York into custody Tuesday after he barricaded himself in the backyard of a Hollywood home, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Recovery Task Force attempted to make contact with the suspect at around noon when he ran off and barricaded himself at the residence in the 1500 block of North 46th Avenue, Hollywood Police said.

The Hollywood Police SWAT team and K9 units responded to the scene to assist and establish a perimeter around the home, police said.

The suspect surrendered peacefully shortly after. It's unclear what U.S. Marshals wanted him for.

