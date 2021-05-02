Possible Isolated Morning Showers, Then Sunshine, Warm Weather As South Florida Heads Into New Workweek

If you are going to the beach today, head on over in the afternoon.

A few isolated storms may pop up between now and lunchtime, but the afternoon looks fantastic with bright sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Monday will also be mainly dry, but watch for an isolated storm in the afternoon, especially for our far-inland areas; again coverage limited to about 20%.

Warm, humid but quiet weather is expected until late Thursday and Friday as a late-season cold front brings some storms and then cooler and drier air for the weekend.

If this front can kick out, which one model suggests it will, the weekend will be lovely. Another model, however, has this front stalling awfully close to us, which would mean a few showers into the weekend and not everyone getting into the cooler air.

For now, we remain optimistic, but stay tuned.