Possible Meteor Spotted in Skies Over South Florida

Residents across South Florida saw quite the bright light over the sky late Monday night from a possible meteor.
NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade County and in the Broward County city of Parkland.
Officials have not confirmed if the light was a meteor or a different source.
According to NASA, a meteor occurs when a meteoroid - a small piece of an asteroid or comet - burns up when entering Earth's atmosphere, creating a streak of light.