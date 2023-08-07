Possible police chase ends on northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike

A possible police chase ended Monday after officials stopped a gray Lamborghini on the northbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the end of a possible police chase in the area of the northbound Turnpike and Okeechobee.

There was heavy police presence as a car was pulled over to the side of the highway.

NBC6 has learned that there may have been a police chase for some time and that the suspect at one point got out of the vehicle.

The suspect in the vehicle was allegedly wanted for an earlier incident involving a possible battery with an officer.

Officials have not released any information about the chase.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.