Miami-Dade County

Suspect in custody after reported chase ends on I-95 in Miami-Dade

The incident ended in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, where a car could be seen facing the wrong direction

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A reported pursuit ended on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Thursday morning, prompting a large law enforcement response that led to at least one suspect being taken into custody.

The incident ended in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, where a car could be seen facing the wrong direction.

It's believed multiple suspects may have fled the car on foot, leaving it parked on the highway.

Officers from multiple agencies were seen searching the area near the highway before they were seen taking a person into custody.

A suspect is taken into custody after a reported chase on I-95 in Miami-Dade.
A suspect is taken into custody after a reported chase on I-95 in Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens K-8 Academy, which was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Multiple crashes were also reported along I-95 that may be linked to the possible pursuit.

No other information was immediately known.

