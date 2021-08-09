Possibly Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Hialeah Home: Police

Police were working to negotiate with a possibly armed suspect who was barricaded inside a Hialeah apartment complex Monday morning.

The suspect was barricaded alone inside the apartment in the 2100 block of W. 60th Street, Hialeah Police officials said.

Officials said the police negotiation team was working to get the suspect out of the home.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.