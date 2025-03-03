Possibly drunk driver drives SUV onto steps at Brickell building: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a possibly drunk driver drove an SUV onto the steps at a building in Brickell on Monday.

The incident happened on the steps outside 848 Brickell Avenue, where video posted by Only in Dade showed the aftermath with the SUV stuck on the steps.

The video showed the driver revving the engine as he tried to get off the steps but it went nowhere as the wheels continued to spin.

Police said no pedestrians were injured and the driver was being evaluated at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

The incident was being investigated and was possibly a DUI case, police said.

