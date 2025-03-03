Miami

Possibly drunk driver drives SUV onto steps at Brickell building: Miami Police

The incident happened on the steps outside 848 Brickell Avenue, where video posted by Only in Dade showed the aftermath with the SUV stuck on the steps

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Police are investigating after a possibly drunk driver drove an SUV onto the steps at a building in Brickell on Monday.

The incident happened on the steps outside 848 Brickell Avenue, where video posted by Only in Dade showed the aftermath with the SUV stuck on the steps.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The video showed the driver revving the engine as he tried to get off the steps but it went nowhere as the wheels continued to spin.

Police said no pedestrians were injured and the driver was being evaluated at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The incident was being investigated and was possibly a DUI case, police said.

Miami Police are investigating after a possibly drunk driver drove an SUV onto the steps at a building in Brickell on Monday.

This article tagged under:

MiamiCaught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us