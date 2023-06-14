Post-plastic surgery center owner claims innocence after getting arrested for operating without license

Monica Garcia is facing criminal charges for allegedly operating an assisted living facility in Miami without a license.

Her business is known as Oasis Retreat Miami. The company’s website and social media pages show multiple women traveling from across the country, to stay at the retreat after their surgeries.

In an Instagram video testimony, one patient from Boston says, “It’s my first time having surgery here. I came to Oasis Recovery Home and it’s the best thing I ever did.”

According to the Instagram and the Oasis website, the center provides beds, food, drinks, a pool, and massages for about $250 a night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Corrections Monica Garcia

Garcia told NBC6 in an exclusive interview that she's innocent and denies all the charges. Garcia adds there is more to the story but denied to explain further.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Garcia for allegedly providing post-surgery care to 12 women, according to a police report. One patient was seen pulling up and laying on her stomach in the back seat of a Honda Civic.

Police charged Garcia with operating without a license because post-operative recovery homes in Florida require a license from the Department of Health. Police also say she illegally dumped contaminated plastics, adult diapers, bandages, and medical gowns, some with fecal matter, blood and urine. A biohazard waste container was not used.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Oasis Recovery Home INC, registered under Garcia’s address, is not accredited by the BBB. They received an “F” grade for failing to respond to their complaints among other reasons.

NBC6 has reported on problems with people accused of running these homes without a license before. In March, police arrested Maidelys Sanchez for similar allegations. Sanchez admitted she was guilty last month and was sentenced to probation, according to records.

Medical officials urge patients to find legitimate certified post-operative centers.

“It’s important we don’t go to places not licensed, not regulated because there is a risk for infection, falls, so many things that can go wrong," said Dr. Pedro Roig, an internal medicine doctor in Miami.

Garcia is out on bond.