first alert weather

Potential For Strong to Severe Storms Sunday Afternoon in South Florida

A cold front will bring showers and storms on Sunday, especially during the afternoon

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cold front will be pushing through South Florida today with showers & storms. Expect only an isolated shower this morning up until 1pm.

At 2pm, rain will start bubbling up with the potential for some strong to severe storms later in the afternoon.

Wind will be the biggest concern with these storms. Highs will still top out in the mid 80s with high humidity.

In the evening, the storms will quickly push south as more-refreshing air works in from the north.

Monday looks like a delightful day. It will be breezy for sure, but the northeast wind directions will bring us pleasant temps around 80° along with lower humidity.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale can expect bright sunshine while the clouds and even a quick shower may hold on throughout the day in the Keys because that’s where the cold front will try to stall out.

There will be a high risk for rip currents at the beach all day today, Monday and Tuesday and marine conditions will be dangerous by Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Haiti 16 hours ago

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 189 People Near Haiti

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 25

Want to Support War Victims in Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us