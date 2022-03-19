Potential For Strong to Severe Storms Sunday Afternoon in South Florida

A cold front will be pushing through South Florida today with showers & storms. Expect only an isolated shower this morning up until 1pm.

At 2pm, rain will start bubbling up with the potential for some strong to severe storms later in the afternoon.

Wind will be the biggest concern with these storms. Highs will still top out in the mid 80s with high humidity.

In the evening, the storms will quickly push south as more-refreshing air works in from the north.

Monday looks like a delightful day. It will be breezy for sure, but the northeast wind directions will bring us pleasant temps around 80° along with lower humidity.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale can expect bright sunshine while the clouds and even a quick shower may hold on throughout the day in the Keys because that’s where the cold front will try to stall out.

There will be a high risk for rip currents at the beach all day today, Monday and Tuesday and marine conditions will be dangerous by Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.