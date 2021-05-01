Potential Isolated Storms in South Florida This Weekend As Temperatures Remain Warm, Humid

Heading outside this weekend? We recommend you pack an umbrella just in case.
A cold front sits just to our north this weekend…close enough to spark off a few isolated storms each day, but far enough away to keep us warm and humid and to keep our rain chances only at 20% Saturday and Sunday.
Local
Expect highs in the upper 80s this weekend with feels-like temps in the mid-90s.
There won’t be any major pattern changes this week other than the front lifting to the north, rain chances dropping off and humidity climbing each day.
We’ll see a better chance of rain toward the end of the week as a cold front approaches and might actually get a kick through the area next weekend.