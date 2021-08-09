Potential Systems Could Develop in Atlantic Ocean Within Days: NHC

All eyes are on two waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could become the next named systems of the 2021 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is watching for possible formation, with the first wave located to the east-southeast of the Leeward Island. Conditions could see the group of showers and storms form into a tropical depression as it moves toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday.

Heavy rains are forecast for the areas, with a 50 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 60 percent chance over the next five days.

A second wave is located further east of the Lesser Antilles with development less likely as it moves toward the west and northwest. A 20 percent chance of development is forecast over the next two days and a 30 percent chance over the next five days.

Neither area is forecast to impact South Florida and the United States at this time, but forecasters are watching for any potential changes.

If the waves become named systems, they would be given the names Fred and Grace.