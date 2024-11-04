Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 expected to become a tropical storm Monday: NHC

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 which is expected to become a tropical storm Monday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening to a hurricane and likely hitting Cuba, forecasters said.

At this time, a hurricane watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Jamaica the NHC said.

As of the 7 a.m. advisory, Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 was located about 220 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 425 miles southeast of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph while moving north at 7 mph, the center said.

According to the NHC, the system is expected to be near Jamaica later today and by late Monday and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The center center also urged residents in Cuba and the Florida Keys to monitor the storm's progress.

Heavy rainfall will affect the western Caribbean with totals of 3 to 6 inches and up to 9 inches expected locally in Jamaica and southern Cuba. Flooding and mudslides are possible in those areas.

Heavy rains will reach Florida and adjacent areas of the southeast U.S. by mid- to late-week, the center said.