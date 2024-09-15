Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 forms, triggers Tropical Storm Warning for the Carolinas

A new system developed off the Southeast coast Sunday evening, kicking off a Tropical Storm Warning for a good portion of coastal North and South Carolina.

The designation of Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight allowed for the National Hurricane Center to issue the warning, in advance of the system’s likely maturity to Helene.

Helene would be the eighth named system of the 2024 season.

The Carolina coastline will be in for 3 to 6” of rainfall and a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet through Monday night.

As the system presses inland, rains will follow through western North Carolina and into the southern Appalachian Mountains as the system weakens.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Gordon will meander in the open tropical Atlantic for much of the week before lifting north.

While the system may re-strengthen into a tropical storm again, it poses no threat to land.

Otherwise, there are no areas of concern in the Atlantic basin for the next few days.