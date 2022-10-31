Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen Could Intensify Into Category 1 Hurricane: NHC

All eyes are on the Caribbean as Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen could become the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The area has winds of 40 miles per hour as it moves west at 12 mph, currently sitting 160 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica with the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for both Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island.

Forecasts have the area passing over both countries Monday and Tuesday before intensifying into a tropical storm, which would be named Lisa. It is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Central America region along the coast of Belize and Honduras.

The area has not expected to have any impacts on Florida or the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's updated prediction totals call for 14-20 named storms, one below their prediction released in May.

The total number of hurricanes expected remains unchanged at six to ten, but the number of major hurricanes is now expected to be three to five, instead of the earlier prediction of three to six, NOAA said.

NOAA's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's updated forecast calls for 18 named storms, one below their prediction released in April.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30.