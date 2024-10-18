Potential Tropical Storm Nadine on the horizon: What you need to know

As rumors circulated last week about the possibility of another hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, NBC6 took proactive steps to clarify the situation for our viewers. While we firmly debunked the specific rumors regarding Hurricane Nadine and any imminent major storm threatening Florida, we acknowledged that the underlying concerns were based on real meteorological developments.

We made it clear that any forecasted tracks indicating Hurricane Nadine were inaccurate, and any claims of a significant storm approaching Florida this week were unfounded. However, we did highlight that one of our computer models was indicating potential activity in the Caribbean and Gulf, while another model showed no such development.

Ultimately, the models were correct, but a slight shift in track toward the west into land, rather than northwest into the warmer Gulf waters, has changed the forecast. We now expect a lower-end Tropical Storm Nadine to impact the Yucatán Peninsula instead of a stronger hurricane entering the Gulf.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen is likely to be designated as Tropical Depression Fifteen tonight, with a chance of briefly becoming Tropical Storm Nadine on Saturday.

Regardless of its classification, this system is expected to bring significant rainfall, with up to a foot possible in parts of Belize, Guatemala, and Mexico. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Belize City northward. At this time, South Florida is not expected to experience any impacts from this system.