Potential Tropical Systems Being Watched in Atlantic Ocean: NHC

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean could become the next named systems of the 2021 hurricane season with forecasters saying it’s too soon to know if they will have any impact on the United States.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development is unlikely at this point as it moves quickly west and northwest across the Caribbean Sea, with just a 10 percent formation chance over the next five days.

Further east, a broad tropical wave located east of the Winward Islands is producing a large area of showers and storms and continues to show signs of potential organization as it moves to the west and northwest.

Formation chances are at 50 percent for the next 48 hours and 70 percent over the next five days. No watches or warnings have been issued and the NHC has not said if either potential system could impact Florida or the United States.

If the potential systems gets named, they would be named Elsa and Fred and become the fifth and sixth systems of the hurricane season.