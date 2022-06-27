Potential Tropical Systems Not Currently Expected to Impact South Florida

Two potential weather areas in the Atlantic Ocean could become the next named systems of the 2022 hurricane season, but neither is expected to impact South Florida at this time.

The National Hurricane Center reports one area located east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is producing a large area of showers and storms and conditions appear conducive for further development. A 70 percent chance is forecast in the next two days.

A second area located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. A 20 percent chance of development is forecast over the next five days, but its current path has the area moving across Puerto Rico.

Forecasters say neither system is expected to more across the southern United States.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If they do become named systems, they would be named Bonnie and Colin.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1 with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year and forecasters already keeping an eye on one system that could become the first named storm of the season.

The first named system occurred in early June, when Tropical Storm Alex formed off Florida's east coast after moving across the state, dropping massive rainfall and causing flooding in South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.