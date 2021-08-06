Power Outage Causes Partial Evacuation at Assisted Living Facility in Dania Beach

A power outage led to a partial evacuation at an assisted living facility in Dania Beach Friday, officials said.

A portion of the building at The Residence at Dania Beach at 150 Stirling Road lost power around 12:30 p.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said.

Officials said the facility has 113 residents, and most were moved to an area that still had air conditioning. The power was later restored, officials said.

Of the residents, 13 who are COVID-19-positive were evacuated and taken to local hospitals out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

The Covid patients had been in isolation at the facility and weren't in distress, officials said.

The cause of the power outage was unknown.

