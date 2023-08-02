‘Prayer is taking us through': Family remembers man killed in Gladeview hit-and-run

It's a tragedy that has shaken a South Florida family and community.

Patrick Wiley was the youngest of 10 children and he kept everyone laughing. Although he was the baby, his family said they could always count on Patrick.

"Patrick was there for the family,” Wiley’s nephew Demetrius Miles said. "To find out the way it happened, that’s the real hurt of it.”

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man riding his bicycle in Gladeview, NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports.

Police said Wiley was riding his bike Friday night on Northwest 27th Avenue near 75th Street when Jalil Leyva-Ortega hit Wiley with his truck.

Ortega kept driving, detectives said, leaving Wiley to die on the road.

"We are a church-oriented family, so we know it is a day that these things come, but the way that this happened, we would’ve never thought that this would happen to Patrick,” Miles said.

“If I asked him to do anything, he didn’t hesitate,” longtime neighbor Willie Lee said. “He was like a son to me.”

The arrest report said a few days later, a detective found Ortega’s truck parked at his home. The truck had damage consistent with the incident. Jalil-Ortega lives less than a mile away from the crash site, the report said.

"Prayer is taking us through,” Wiley’s sister Phyllis Wiley Taylor said.

Wiley lived about a mile from where he died. His family believes he was on the way home. Wiley's oldest living sister Phyllis Wiley Taylor said when she spoke with her brother earlier in the day, he was happy.

"I even asked him, why are you laughing so much, what was going on, not knowing that we would lose our brother in the night,” Taylor said.

The family wants upgraded criminal charges, but most of all justice.

"For someone to leave a person the way he left our loved one and to have a few days to even think about it, that shows no type of remorse,” Miles said. "This is something that we didn’t foresee."

Leyva-Ortega was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.

He was booked into the Miami-Dade jail where he was being held on $15,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.