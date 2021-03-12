Prayer Vigil Held for Woman Missing Out of Hollywood

Friends and family of 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar gathered for a prayer vigil Thursday, one month after she disappeared in Hollywood.

Jose Bolivar is hopeful his daughter will be found safe and sound. “My faith is still strong,” Bolivar said. “I believe we’re going to find her soon.”

“We’re really missing her a lot,” he added. “And for us, we cannot believe that it’s already been a month.”

Noemi was last seen on February 11th. Police released a surveillance picture of her from that day, showing her on a bus.

Police say she got off alone near the Ann Kolb Nature Center and sent a picture to a friend from the park that day.

Hollywood police are still investigating but don’t have any leads. Family members say Noemi is a high functioning person with Autism, and fear she was taken.

In the one month she’s been missing, there’ve been eight different search parties to find her.

“We’ve been all over town and you’ve seen the fliers everywhere,” said Karem Ryker, a family friend. “We will continue to be here for her family, we’ll continue praying.”

It’s a prayer Bolivar is confident will be answered. “Hopefully soon we’re gonna have her back,” Bolivar said.

The family said they’ve also hired a private investigator.