Pre-Scheduled TSA Screenings Now Offered for American Airlines Flights at Miami Airport

American Airlines passengers traveling out of Miami International Airport will now get a chance to schedule their TSA checkpoint screenings with a new reservation service.

The six-month pilot program for MIA Reserve will allow times to be scheduled at Checkpoint 4 between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. as well as between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

"As MIA continues to set new records in passenger traffic, I’m proud to see that we are also exploring new ways to streamline the airport experience for our visitors," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "MIA Reserve has the potential to help many of our travelers get through the security checkpoint faster than ever before."

Screenings can be scheduled up to 72 hours before your flight and are available up to 60 minutes before domestic flights and 90 minutes for international flights.

For more information and to sign up, click on this link.