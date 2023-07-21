Precautionary boil water notice for South Beach lifted days after water main break

Officials Sunday have lifted a precautionary boil water notice issued for South Beach following a water main break.

A private contractor hit a water main late Thursday, causing the break.

Officials said the notice was lifted after two consecutive days of satisfactory drinking water test results and approval by the Florida Department of Health.

The break caused pressure to drop and forced officials to issue a precautionary boil water alert Friday for a large swath of the tourism hotspot in Florida.

City officials were advising residents and tourists to use bottled water or to boil tap water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Miami Beach had 217 hotels with 21,000 rooms, making up more than a third of the inventory in Miami-Dade County, as of last December, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Business Bureau.

Editor's note (Sunday, July 23) - This story has been updated.