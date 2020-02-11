Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued After Pipe Repair in Fort Lauderdale

Residents in one section of Fort Lauderdale will again have to boil their water for at least two days after the latest notice was issued Tuesday in a city layered with pipe issues in recent months.

City officials issued the precautionary boil water notice for homes along Cordova Road between Southeast 11th Street and 11th Court as well as homes on Southeast 11th Street east of Cordova Road.

The order came after work crews repaired a broken valve on a water main in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Residents are advised that all water intended to be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes need to be boiled for at least one minute.

The latest notice comes after the city encountered a half dozen sewer main breaks in the city as well as a boil water notice as recent as this weekend in the New River area.