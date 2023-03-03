Pregnant Inmate Speaks in Court After Appeals Court Denies Petition to Release Unborn Baby

The pregnant inmate at the center of a bizarre case spoke for the first time in court Friday where an emergency hearing was held after an appeals court denied a petition to release her unborn baby from jail.

Florida's 3rd District Court of Appeals on Friday dismissed an emergency petition that was filed last week on behalf of the unborn child of 24-year-old Natalia Harrell, who was arrested this past July on a second-degree murder charge.

The appeals didn’t dismiss the petition based on merits but rather because the facts of the case need to be established in the lower courts first. Harrell, the attorney representing her unborn baby, and the attorney representing the county jail were all present Friday to give their sides on whether the inmate has received adequate prenatal care.

Friday’s emergency hearing set out to establish the facts of the case. Harrell alleges she’s received inadequate care during her pregnancy.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In one exchange with her child’s attorney, William Norris, she discussed her lactose intolerance and her diet inside the jail.

“Did you receive milk with every meal?” Norris asked. Harrell replied yes.

“Were you able to drink the milk with every meal?” Norris asked. Harrell replied no.

“How about snacks? Did you receive snacks?” Norris asked.

“If a piece of bread is considered a snack, yes,” Harrell said.

The assistant county attorney, Ben Simon, representing the corrections department said there was never a concern about the baby’s health based on Harrell’s numerous visits to an obstetrician at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She was also prescribed supplements and prenatal vitamins.

“You’re here today telling the court that you’re not getting sufficient medical care, but isn’t it true you refused to go to an obstetrician who would monitor your and the child’s health in December of 2022?” Simon asked during the hearing.

“Correct,” Harrell replied.

Harrell said the reason she refused the December doctor’s visit is because she was left in a hot transport van with no a/c during a November appointment.

The inmate claims she’s filed numerous grievances with the jail, including requests to move her to a bottom bunk and to also move her to a different cell because of ants and roaches.

In both cases, Harrell’s requests were granted.

The judge did not make any decisions on Friday, opting instead to give attorneys on both sides time to file legal responses. There will be a follow-up hearing next week.

NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman spoke to a legal analyst about an odd case involving the unborn child of a pregnant inmate.