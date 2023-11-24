Pregnant mom saves 5 kids from Little Havana fire that destroyed their home

A pregnant woman is distraught after a fire destroyed her Little Havana apartment earlier this week, leaving her and her five children without belongings and a place to stay.

Anallive Calle and her kids lived in apartment 17 located near NW Flagler Terrace and NW 21 Street in Little Havana.

On Tuesday, flames destroyed all they had.

“It’s just heartbreaking, I don’t know how to handle it," she said. "My kids and I lost our lives. I don’t know how to cope."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The heat from the flames woke Calle up.

“I had already fallen asleep so I thought I was just dreaming,” she said. “I kept sleeping, and when I woke up, I felt it was hot and I saw nothing but black smoke."

She said she saw the fire flares coming from the kitchen, destroying everything inside.

The first thing that came to mind was to get her children out.

“I grabbed all of them but was missing one and ran back inside," Calle said. "I saw my little one curled up under the mattress. I’m just destroyed."

Red Cross did evacuate the family on Tuesday, but on Saturday morning they will have no place to stay.

“For my kids, I just want to find a place for them," Calle said. "It can be anything."

A GoFundMe was set up for Calle and her family.